U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry waves after delivering a speech during the COP 21 United Nations conference on climate change at Le Bourget, on the outskirts of Paris, December 9, 2015. EUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

PARIS U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said talks on a global deal to slow climate change "made a lot of progress" overnight but that there were a couple of "very difficult" issues to resolve after France extended the conference by a day into Saturday.

Kerry also said, after meeting host French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, that he was "hopeful" that a consensus could be reached among 195 nations and that over the course of Friday contentious issues will "melt away".

"There is a lot of progress made last night, a long night, but there are still a couple of very difficult issues that we're working on," he told reporters.

(Reporting By Lesley Wroughton, writing by Alister Doyle)