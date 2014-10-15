U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Jonathan White, Oceanographer and Navigator of the Navy, Director Space and Maritime Domain Awareness, answers questions from reporters during the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit in Washington, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stelios Varias

WASHINGTON A top Navy official called for the U.S. government to develop a better unified weather forecasting model to regain a competitive edge now held by Europe, given the growing threats posed by climate change and rising sea levels.

The U.S. effort deserves a grade of "C," Rear Admiral Jonathan White, the Navy's top oceanographer and navigator, told the Reuters Global Climate Change Summit.

White said the Navy was collaborating with the U.S. Air Force, Department of Energy, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to beef up America's earth system prediction capability, or ESPC, and could develop a new unified model within a year or two.

"Our weather models aren't nearly as good as they should be," he said on Tuesday. "We in the United States spend more money on research on weather forecasting than any other nation in the world, so therefore we should have the best model. That should be the vision that our nation has."

White, the Navy's point man on climate change, is among a growing number of U.S. military officials worried about the security impact of rising sea levels, extreme weather events and melting ice in the Arctic.

Other crises, including the fight against Islamic State militants and the Ebola virus, were competing for scarce resources, but the U.S. government also needed to focus on longer-term challenges, White said at the summit, held at the Reuters office in Washington.

The Pentagon's new "road map" for climate change, released on Monday, underscored how seriously the Defense Department was taking the issue, White said.

The report said climate change could force the U.S. military to intervene more often in natural disasters and other crises as governments are destabilized by water shortages, flooding and other climate-related issues.

[To see video of interview with Rear Admiral White: reut.rs/1z8pXl1]

"Plans without resources are fantasies," White said. "We can do all the planning that we want, but somebody has to make a decision to actually do something."

The admiral said the U.S. government was mapping out plans for which agency would respond to crises and how, but said a better plan was needed for coordinating the overall U.S. response.

It was also imperative that U.S. government agencies explore novel ways to cooperate with industry to address climate change, including perhaps securing bandwidth on commercial satellites for training and emergencies, or developing smaller short-use satellites for the Arctic, said White.

