Director Clint Eastwood and his wife Dina Ruiz Eastwood arrive at the Museum of Tolerance International Film Festival gala awards presentation in Los Angeles in this file photo taken November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/Files

LOS ANGELES The wife of actor-director Clint Eastwood has filed for legal separation after 17 years of marriage, her attorney said.

Attorney C. Michael McClure said he filed the petition on Monday on behalf of Dina Eastwood in Monterey County Superior Court in Northern California.

McClure declined to comment about why Dina Eastwood, 48, a former television journalist, had filed for separation or if she would eventually seek a divorce. The Eastwoods married in 1996.

A representative for Clint Eastwood, 83, was not immediately available for comment.

Eastwood rose to fame a gunslinger in "spaghetti Westerns" such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" in the 1960s and as tough cop in the 1970s "Dirty Harry" movies.

He won best director and best picture Oscars for the 1992 Western "Unforgiven" and the 2004 boxing drama "Million Dollar Baby." His most recent movie was 2012's "Trouble With the Curve."

Eastwood was married to Maggie Johnson for more than 30 years and had a long-term relationship with actress Sondra Locke during the 1970s and 1980s.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott)