LONDON Financial services group Close Brothers (CBRO.L) said it was on the lookout for more acquisitions to help grow its assets under management as it posted higher 2011 profits.

Close Brothers, whose services include merchant banking, securities dealing and wealth management, said on Tuesday that adjusted operating profits for the full year ending July 2011 rose 13 percent to 131 million pounds.

Profits were boosted by higher earnings at its core banking division, although earnings fell at Close Brothers' securities unit and its asset management division posted a loss.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the average operating profit forecast for Close Brothers stood at 134 million pounds.

Earnings per share rose 11 percent to 64.8 pence, slightly above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean forecast of 64.51 pence, while the full year dividend rose 3 percent to 40 pence per share.

Earlier this year, Close Brothers bought financial advisory firm Cavanagh for around 26 million pounds, and chief executive Preben Prebensen said the company would like to buy some more independent financial advisory (IFA) companies.

"We would like to buy another couple of good IFA businesses," Prebensen said in a telephone interview. "We would like to add another 1 billion pounds to 2 billion pounds of clients' assets under management."

UPBEAT DESPITE TOUGH CLIMATE

Close Brothers shares rose 0.7 percent to 677.50 pence in early morning trade, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 980 million pounds.

"We continue to regard the shares as offering good value and retain an 'overweight' recommendation," JP Morgan Cazenove said in a research note.

Prebensen added that Close Brothers continued to see good prospects for its businesses, despite the current tough economic climate and fears over sovereign debt crises.

Prebensen said Close Brothers was winning business from companies and individuals who were finding it difficult to get financing from rival mainstream banks due to the current market turmoil.

"Our banking business does well in periods when credit conditions become more difficult. More people and businesses turn to us for specialist financing," he said.

