BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
PARIS British fund Polygon Global Partners LLP has acquired a 5.62 percent stake in French tourism group Club Mediterranee, French regulator AMF said in a statement on Friday.
Gaillon Invest, the investment vehicle of French fund Ardian and Chinese group Fosun, has made a takeover offer for Club Med. The AMF has given Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi until the end of June to launch a counter bid.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
HAMBURG The Porsche and Piech families are looking to strike a swift deal to buy shares in Porsche SE from Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.