LONDON Clydesdale Bank [IPO-CLBP.L] has priced its London stock market listing at 180 pence a share, a bookrunner on the deal said on Monday, valuing the British lender at 1.6 billion pounds.

The price for Clydesdale, currently owned by National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), values the business towards the lower end of the original range of 175 pence to 235 pence a share. Trading is due to start on Tuesday.

(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Sinead Cruise)