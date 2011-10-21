LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The protracted process to determine the loss noteholders of UK CMBS Epic (Industrious) face is drawing to a close after the credit default swap payment was determined this week.

According to Barclays Capital this could be the first European CMBS tranche originally rated Triple A to suffer a loss, although a lack of detail on exactly how the loss was calculated means that analysts forecasts' are varied.

This transaction has been the subject of investor wrangling ever since it defaulted in 2008 following a breach of its LTV covenant. The borrower was taken into receivership by Ernst & Young, which liquidated the portfolio in two fire sales in July and October 2009.

This process was subjected to considerable delays as one bondholder issued a claim against the holding company and the security trustee in the High Court in August 2009, but discontinued the claim in mid September.

The eventual sale, unfortunately for investors was executed at the bottom of the UK property market, and at a massive discount to the original values. The assets were offloaded to Max Property Group for GBP263.3m versus the original appraisal of GBP655m, equating to a 60% reduction.

Factoring in additional costs incurred for breaking the swap, means investors face a substantial loss.

The problem for these noteholders was that they did not know just how big this loss would be without a final determination under the CDS.

The payment amount had to be confirmed by the verification agent, but RBS was criticised by investors for being slow to appoint one.

Now, having waited the best part of two years since the portfolio liquidation, the amount was published in a transaction notice.

The calculation agent confirmed the loss amount to be GBP251.697m, with GBP221.019m of recoveries available to distribute to investors.

The impact on investors is a 97.2% principal loss on Classes B to F, according to Barclays analyst Christian Aufsatz, and a 25.4% loss on Class A based on initial outstanding principal balances.

RBS analyst Paul Crawford, on the other hand, wrote in a note that the remaining £88.54m of the Class A bonds and all other notes were written off. Based on RBS' figures, the final loss for the senior notes was 28.6%, higher than expected.

This shortfall for investors at the top of the capital structure may not necessarily be a sign of things to come, however, as special servicers seem to favour work-out strategies based on orderly disposals rather than fire sales which also incur swap termination costs, Aufsatz explained.

For this reason, the "loss at senior note level is likely to remain an outlier in European CMBS", he wrote.

Another deal currently in the pipeline for a quick sale is Opera Finance (Uni-Invest), but Aufsatz anticipates that the proceeds will be sufficient to redeem the Class A notes in full.

Special servicer Eurohypo has invited entities to the second phase of bidding, upon the conclusion of which Eurohypo will appoint one entity to acquire Uni-Invest Holding BV. These discussions are expected to last around eight weeks. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)