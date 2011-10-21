LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - The protracted process to determine
the loss noteholders of UK CMBS Epic (Industrious) face is
drawing to a close after the credit default swap payment was
determined this week.
According to Barclays Capital this could be the first
European CMBS tranche originally rated Triple A to suffer a
loss, although a lack of detail on exactly how the loss was
calculated means that analysts forecasts' are varied.
This transaction has been the subject of investor wrangling
ever since it defaulted in 2008 following a breach of its LTV
covenant. The borrower was taken into receivership by Ernst &
Young, which liquidated the portfolio in two fire sales in July
and October 2009.
This process was subjected to considerable delays as one
bondholder issued a claim against the holding company and the
security trustee in the High Court in August 2009, but
discontinued the claim in mid September.
The eventual sale, unfortunately for investors was executed
at the bottom of the UK property market, and at a massive
discount to the original values. The assets were offloaded to
Max Property Group for GBP263.3m versus the original appraisal
of GBP655m, equating to a 60% reduction.
Factoring in additional costs incurred for breaking the
swap, means investors face a substantial loss.
The problem for these noteholders was that they did not know
just how big this loss would be without a final determination
under the CDS.
The payment amount had to be confirmed by the verification
agent, but RBS was criticised by investors for being slow to
appoint one.
Now, having waited the best part of two years since the
portfolio liquidation, the amount was published in a transaction
notice.
The calculation agent confirmed the loss amount to be
GBP251.697m, with GBP221.019m of recoveries available to
distribute to investors.
The impact on investors is a 97.2% principal loss on Classes
B to F, according to Barclays analyst Christian Aufsatz, and a
25.4% loss on Class A based on initial outstanding principal
balances.
RBS analyst Paul Crawford, on the other hand, wrote in a
note that the remaining £88.54m of the Class A bonds and all
other notes were written off. Based on RBS' figures, the final
loss for the senior notes was 28.6%, higher than expected.
This shortfall for investors at the top of the capital
structure may not necessarily be a sign of things to come,
however, as special servicers seem to favour work-out strategies
based on orderly disposals rather than fire sales which also
incur swap termination costs, Aufsatz explained.
For this reason, the "loss at senior note level is likely to
remain an outlier in European CMBS", he wrote.
Another deal currently in the pipeline for a quick sale is
Opera Finance (Uni-Invest), but Aufsatz anticipates that the
proceeds will be sufficient to redeem the Class A notes in full.
Special servicer Eurohypo has invited entities to the second
phase of bidding, upon the conclusion of which Eurohypo will
appoint one entity to acquire Uni-Invest Holding BV. These
discussions are expected to last around eight weeks.
(Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Alex Chambers)