CHICAGO CME Group said on Friday the futures industry must re-evaluate its practice of keeping customer funds with brokerage firms following the disclosure of massive fraud at failed brokerage PFGBest.

"Without question, the current system in which customer funds are held at the firm level must be re-evaluated," CME said in a statement.

A spokeswoman declined additional comment.

CME called for reform after Russell Wasendorf Sr, CEO and founder of PFGBest, was arrested and confessed to a 20-year fraud at his Iowa-based company, saying he duped regulators in a more than $100 million (64.1 million pounds) scheme.

