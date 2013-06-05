LONDON The troubled banking unit of British food-to-funerals company the Co-Operative Group CPBB_p.L CWGSR.UL has appointed veteran banker Richard Pym to lead its financial restructuring effort after a dramatic credit ratings cut last month.

The UK's largest customer-owned business said on Wednesday that Pym, the former chief executive of building society Alliance & Leicester, would join the Co-Operative Bank as chairman immediately, succeeding Paul Flowers, who had served in the role for the last three years.

Separately, the group has also appointed former Morrison Supermarkets finance chief Richard Pennycook as group finance director.

The Co-op has been exploring options for its banking division since Moody's cut the lender's credit rating to junk status. Earlier this week, sources told Reuters the bank may cut payouts to bondholders to help to plug a capital shortfall that could be as high as 1.8 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Huw Jones)