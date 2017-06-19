Syria says Israel strike kills civilians
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
LONDON Britain's Co-operative Bank said it is in advanced talks with existing investors over a rescue plan as the struggling lender seeks a solution that would ward off the need for state intervention.
The bank said on Monday that it also continues to pursue a sale process and is in talks with the Bank of England's Prudential Regulation Authority after struggling to meet its regulatory capital requirements.
The lender said in a statement it "is in advanced discussions with a group of existing investors with a view to a prospective equity capital raise and liability management exercise."
Co-operative Bank, which put itself up for sale in February, nearly collapsed in 2013 after losses from problem real estate loans and has been struggling to rebuild its financial health.
(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
BEURUT Israel said on Saturday it had targeted Syrian military installations after shells landed in the occupied Golan Heights but a Syrian military source said the Israeli strikes killed some civilians.
GLASTONBURY, England Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn got a rock star reception at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, telling a headliner-sized crowd that millions of young people who voted for him would not be silenced or sidelined.
LONDON Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings.