People walk past a branch of the Co-Operative Bank in central London, Britain August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Britain's Co-operative Bank Plc COOBF.PK appointed insurer Hiscox Ltd's (HSX.L) interim chief financial officer, John Worth, as its new finance head.

Worth's appointment is effective Sept. 1, the company said on Friday.

Co-operative Bank said current finance chief John Baines will step down on Sept. 28 and leave on Oct. 1.

Worth's appointment comes two and a half months after the bank named Liam Coleman as deputy chief executive in the expectation that he would succeed CEO Niall Booker.

Co-operative Bank has been on the road to recovery from troublesome real estate loans that left a 1.5 billion pound hole in its capital in 2013, bringing the bank close to collapse.

(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)