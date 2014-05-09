A sign hangs outside a branch of the Co-operative bank in central London April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON Britain's Co-operative Group (42TE.L) will cede more control of the Co-op Bank following the bank's latest fundraising, with its stake expected to fall to 20 percent, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Co-op Bank on Friday confirmed that it would raise 400 million pounds of extra capital through the issue of new shares to cover the cost of past misconduct.

The bank said in March that it needed to raise the funds to cover the cost of past misconduct. The latest capital raise comes on top of last year's 1.5 billion pound recapitalisation, which saw the Co-operative Group lose control of the bank to bondholders including U.S. hedge funds.

Co-op Group said its shareholding would be reduced from its current 30 percent following the capital raise but that it expected to remain the bank's biggest single shareholder.

Co-op Bank said on Friday that its four other biggest shareholders had committed to take up 31 percent of the new shares.

"We have the support of our five largest shareholders for this transaction," said Chief Executive Niall Booker.

Two of those shareholders - Silver Point and Perry Capital - have been granted the right to nominate a director to the board of the bank for as long as they hold a stake of at least 5 percent.

Co-op Bank also said that Chairman Richard Pym would step down from his role by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, Editing by Paul Sandle and Simon Jessop)