Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
LONDON The board of Britain's Co-operative Group is not up to the task of restoring the fortunes of the 150-year-old mutual, a former government minister asked by the group to review its business said on Wednesday.
"This board is not competent to perform the duties expected of it," Paul Myners told reporters on a conference call.
Myners said the departure of former Chief Executive Euan Sutherland, who left the group in March amid resistance to his plans for reform, was a "catastrophe" for the business.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Freya Berry)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.