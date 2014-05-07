A man reads a newspaper outside a branch of the Co-operative bank in central London April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Private equity firms, including Corsair Capital, were approached to take part in a 400 million pound rescue fundraising for the struggling Co-op Bank, according to Sky News and a source familiar with the matter.

However, the source said no serious discussions have occurred between Co-op Bank and Corsair about the private equity firm buying a stake in it.

Co-op Bank nearly collapsed last year after the discovery of a 1.5 billion pound hole in its balance sheet and had to be rescued by bondholders, a move that drastically reduced the stake of its former owner, Co-operative Group.

Sky News, which earlier reported the talks with Corsair, also said that Apollo Global Management had expressed an interest in Co-op Bank.

"In the next few business days we will make an announcement on the capital raise. Until then we are not making any formal announcements," a spokesman for Co-op Bank told Reuters.

The report came on the same day as a review of the Co-op Group by former director Paul Myners was published. The review said the organization should restructure its current 'manifestly dysfunctional' board and make it smaller with more members with business experience.

(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore and Paritosh Bansal in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan Grebler)