FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
UK Coal Operations, partly owned by Coalfield Resources UKC.L, has proposed a voluntary liquidation and the handing over of its remaining mines to a new company, the Financial Times reported, after a fire closed Britain's largest coal mine.
The Financial Times said the proposal would mean creditors would receive 32 pence for every pound of debt. The principal losers would be four power generators who had prepaid for coal production: EDF SA (EDF.PA), Drax Group (DRX.L), SSE Plc (SSE.L) and E.ON (EONGn.DE). (link.reuters.com/wym77t)
The proposal follows a fire at the Daw Mill Colliery in Warwickshire, which led to the mine's closure and the loss of at least 550 jobs.
UK Coal spokesman Andrew Mackintosh told the Financial Times that the fire - the costs of which included 100 million pounds in equipment and 160 million pounds in coal - had left the company with insufficient funds to meet running costs, and made further restructuring inevitable.
UK Coal could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth increased more than expected in February and wages rose steadily, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.