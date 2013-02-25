A fire has closed the underground Daw Mill Colliery in Warwickshire for many months, said Coalfield Resources CRES.L, Britain's biggest coal miner, raising questions about the future of the mine.

Coalfield shares ownership of the mine with the UK Coal Employee Benefit Trust, which was formed as part of a break-up of UK Coal.

Workers were evacuated from the mine on Friday when the fire broke out at a depth of 540 metres, 8 km from the bottom of the main shaft, mine operating unit UK Coal Mine Holdings said in a statement issued by Coalfield on Monday.

UK Coal Mine Holding said ventilation to the mine had been cut off in an attempt to starve the fire of oxygen and there was no risk to residents living close to the mine.

The fire would close the mine for at least three to six months and this put its future seriously in doubt, it added.

