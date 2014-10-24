LONDON British defence company Cobham (COB.L) said on Friday it signed an A$640 million (349.96 million pounds) deal to provide airborne search and rescue capability to Australia for 12 years from 2016.

The company said that under the terms of the deal, which it won after an open industry competition, it would acquire and modify four Bombardier Challenger special mission jets and then operate and maintain them for the duration of the contract which covers search and rescue over land and at sea.

The full value of the contract could rise to A$700 million if Australian authorities opt to add three more years to the contract.

