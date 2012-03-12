Aero electronics group Cobham Plc (COB.L) said it was withdrawing its 273 million pounds bid for Thrane & Thrane THRAN.CO after the Danish communication equipment firm rejected its offer.

Cobham said it had been in talks with Thrane & Thrane regarding a potential deal over the last year, and submitted an offer of 420 Krone per share on February 8.

Cobham, whose revenue growth had been hit by cuts to government defence budgets in the United States, said it reserved the right to reconsider its position.

The company had said it was eyeing civil aerospace to fuel growth in 2012.

Thrane & Thrane makes satellite and radio communications equipment and has a market value of about $400 million (255 million pounds), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last month, Thrane & Thrane said it received a non-binding, unsolicited approach from a potential buyer seeking a majority stake, and initiated a strategic review.

Its shares were down 10 percent at 360 Krone on Monday afternoon on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

Cobham shares were up about 4 percent at 219.9 pence at 1.39 p.m. on the London Stock Exchange . (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; additional reporting by Teis Jensen in Copenhagen; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)