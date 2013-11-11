LONDON Defence and aerospace supplier Cobham (COB.L) said it now expects revenues in 2014 to decline, up from a previous forecast of "potential for modest growth," citing deteriorating budgetary conditions in the U.S. defence market.

"At its interim results, the Group cautioned that the outlook for the US defence/security market was highly uncertain. This remains the case, with the budgetary environment showing signs of further deterioration," it said on Monday.

"As a result, the Group is now planning for organic revenue to decline by low-to-mid single digits in 2014."

The company makes just over a third of its group revenue from the U.S. defence and security market. It said its full year outlook for 2013 remains unchanged.

(This story corrects 2013 date in headline to 2014)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Rhys Jones)