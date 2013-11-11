LONDON British defence and aerospace supplier Cobham (COB.L) said it now expects revenues in 2014 to decline, down from a previous forecast for modest growth, citing deteriorating budgetary conditions in the U.S. defence market.

"At its interim results, the group cautioned that the outlook for the US defence/security market was highly uncertain. This remains the case, with the budgetary environment showing signs of further deterioration," it said on Monday.

"As a result, the group is now planning for organic revenue to decline by low-to-mid single digits in 2014," it said.

The company, whose products help aircraft and military vehicles communicate, makes just over a third of its group revenue from the U.S. defence and security market. It said it would take further action to mitigate the impact of revenue declines on its trading margin.

The announcement comes after an earlier warning in August when it tempered its 2014 outlook by saying it had the "potential to deliver modest organic growth in 2014" compared to a previous forecast of "modest growth".

Defence contractors have been grappling with delays and uncertainty over contracts as the United States started to reduce its spending by $37 billion for the fiscal 2013 year in March. The country's budget will fall by $50 billion annually over the next nine years unless Congress acts to avoid such cuts.

Cobham has been trying to lower its reliance on U.S. and European defence which accounts for 64 percent of its revenue, and the impact of spending reductions in the United States by making acquisitions in the commercial sector and cost-cutting.

The company said trading for the first ten months of the year was in line with its expectations and kept its 2013 outlook unchanged. It expects group revenue to decline organically by low-to-mid single digits.

It said it continued to anticipate returning to organic revenue growth from 2015 thanks to progress it was making in cost cutting and its business shift, which it said would enable it to maintain its 10 percent annual dividend increase.

Shares in Cobham closed at 284.4 pence on Friday, valuing it at 3.07 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Rhys Jones)