European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
LONDON British defence supplier Cobham (COB.L) said Richard Tyson, president of its aerospace and security division, would step down in the next few months to join TT electronics Plc (TTG.L) as its new chief executive.
The aerospace and security division is Cobham's largest unit, accounting for about 40 percent of Cobham's total revenues in 2012.
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.