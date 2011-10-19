Aerospace electronics group Cobham (COB.L) said it agreed to sell its analytic solutions business to privately owned engineering firm Parsons Corp for $350 million (222 million pounds), five months after the British firm said it would look to shed two of its non-core units.

Cobham, whose equipment helps military vehicles such as F-35 fighter planes communicate with one another, expects the deal to hurt its earnings by about 5 percent, and that it would gain about $20 million after costs.

In May, Cobham had said it would look to sell its commercial systems and analytic solutions businesses.

"Changes to the U.S. Government Organisational Conflict of Interest rules and the competitive intensity in its markets have diluted the strategic benefit to the group of owning this business," Cobham said in a statement.

The analytic solutions unit provides a range of scientific, systems engineering and network centric warfare services to the U.S. missile defence and national security markets.

For the six months ended June 30, the analytics solutions business posted an operating profit of $13.8 million on revenue of $144.3 million.

Cobham, which gets about two-thirds of its revenues from the United States, has been hit by a slowdown in U.S. defence spending.

The United States, which spends far more on defence than its NATO allies combined, faces the prospect of having to cut its spending by as much as $1 trillion over 10 years.

Cobham's shares, which have shed about 16 percent over the past three months, closed at 172.3 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the FTSE 250 firm at 1.88 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)