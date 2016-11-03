LONDON Coca-Cola HBC (CCH.L) reported lower quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, as poor weather in parts of Europe made for a tough comparison with strong performance a year ago.

The company, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola (KO.N) drinks in 28 countries, said third-quarter volume fell 1 percent in the three months to Sept. 30.

Revenue fell 1.9 percent, with net revenue per case down 0.7 percent.

The company said it was confident in meeting its expectations for the full year.

Coca-Cola HBC is seen by analysts as a possible buyer for the 57 percent stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, the continent's biggest Coke bottler, that Coke is looking to sell following the takeover of its partner, SABMiller, by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

