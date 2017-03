A truck transports bottles from the Coca-Cola company on the outskirts of Moscow, August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

NEW YORK Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) has extended its partnership with Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK.N) through 2020, renewing Coca-Cola's status as the official beverage provider for seven Speedway Motorsports facilities.

The agreement also renewed the beverage maker's title sponsorship of the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR racing event, which is scheduled to begin later on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

Representatives for Coca-Cola and Speedway Motorsports did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione)