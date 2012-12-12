SINGAPORE Barry Callebaut AG (BARN.S) sees modest growth in the global chocolate market in the year to August 2013, with demand from Asia likely to offset a sluggish European market, the chief executive of the world's largest maker of chocolate products said on Wednesday.

"My judgment is it will grow below the long-term average, 1 percent perhaps. Barry Callebaut aims to grow 6 to 8 percent. Asia will grow on. The emerging markets will grow fast. I hope Europe will get a little refreshment and North America also," Juergen Steinemann told Reuters in Singapore.

"It depends on the mood. If I am in Asia, I am very excited. If I am in southern Europe, in Italy or in Spain, I am less enthusiastic. If I am in North America, I tend to say the Americans are very good in coming up with new ideas. They are not too long in a valley."

Steinemann said the global chocolate market also saw a 1 percent growth during the company's 2011/12 financial year, which ran from September to August. Barry Callebaut provides the food industry with cocoa and chocolate products, coatings and cocoa powders.

"The chocolate market grows on average long-term between 1 and 3 percent. You could say 2 percent. We are talking volume, only volume," said Steinemann, who gave no figures in terms of tonnage.

POWERED BY COCOA POWDER

Market researcher Mintel expects the value of the global chocolate market to be little changed at $84.5 billion in 2012, but value of the western European market is likely to fall by around 5 percent due to the economic crisis even though the treat was once thought of as recession proof.

Steinemann expects strong growth in the cocoa powder market in the next few years, aided by demand from the biscuit, vending and drinks industries.

"Over the coming 5 to 10 years, the growth (in volume) will be between 2 and 5 percent per year," he added.

"In Asia Pacific, the volume will grow 5 to 9 percent, in Latin America it will grow 3 to 8 percent. But again, it's on the 5 to 10 year horizon. Far above the global chocolate market. That's the volume of cocoa powder prediction for these areas of the world," he added.

Barry Callebaut has signed a string of outsourcing deals this year, including supplying the world's third largest consumer goods group Unilever (ULVR.L) with 70 percent of its global cocoa and chocolate needs.

It also said it would buy the cocoa ingredients business of Singapore-based Petra Foods PEFO.SI for $950 million in cash, making the Swiss firm the world's largest processor of cocoa.

"We are boosting our sales volumes in the fast growing, emerging markets, 68 percent of the Petra business is in emerging markets. We will roughly grow by two-third on top of the share of our emerging markets business' today."

"We are strengthening our current and future outsourcing deals which is an important part of our growth model, and we are strengthening and diversifying our cocoa sourcing activities. We are very strong in West Africa, Petra is very strong in Asia."

When cocoa beans are processed they produce roughly equal parts butter and powder, which is also used in chocolate, beverages and ice cream. Butter is a also key ingredient for making chocolate, providing its melt-in-the-mouth texture.

Powder prices are steady at above $3,000 a tonne in Asia. Chocolate sales normally surge in the main consuming regions of Europe and North America during the key holidays of Christmas and Valentine's Day.

