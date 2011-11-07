LONDON Global cocoa grindings are expected to slow in 2011/12, reverting to historical averages of 3 percent annual growth, as a deteriorating economic outlook dampens demand, even though the latest European quarterly grindings rose sharply.

Rather than an indication of rapid demand growth in Europe, where around 40 percent of the world's cocoa is consumed, the increase in quarterly grindings is due to processors catching up after exports of beans stopped in top cocoa grower Ivory Coast during conflict after a disputed presidential election.

"For 2011/12 we expect to see a continued positive trend in the cocoa processing activity, albeit at a lower and more sustainable pace," said a spokesperson at Cargill, whose processing and chocolate-making plants are where around 15 percent of the world's cocoa ends up.

Last month the European Cocoa Association reported a 14 percent rise in July-September quarterly grindings compared with the same period a year ago, exceeding analysts' expectations.

The unexpected sharp rise in European grindings caused upward revisions to global 2010/11 (October-September) grindings growth estimates.

Commodities broker Marex Spectron estimates global 2010/11 grindings grew 4.4 percent on the year, but that growth will slow to 2 percent in 2011/12.

The International Cocoa Organization ICCO.L also sees a slowdown in grindings, forecasting 2011/12 would see a reversion to the long-term average of around 3 percent growth, from around 4 percent in 2010/11.

"We don't feel that there is adequate incentive for demand to increase at this pace in the next season, the economic situation is not very good, the main factor for grindings is economic growth," said Laurent Pipitone, statistician of the ICCO.

IVORY COAST IMPACT

A disputed presidential election, leading to a ban on cocoa exports, and unreliable power supplies at local processing plants, brought top producer Ivory Coast's industry to a standstill earlier this year.

This boosted the utilization of processing capacity in Europe.

"The situation in Côte d'Ivoire disrupted exports of cocoa products from the country and at the time it was not possible to foresee how long these disruptions would persist," the spokesperson at Cargill said.

"Consequently many processors took prudent measures to protect the supply chain and ensure continuity of supply for their customers, which led to a temporary accumulation of additional products stocks."

Another factor which may have contributed to Europe's jump in July-September grindings was Cargill's purchase of German processor Schwartauer Werke KVB.L -- including two plants with capacity for 75,000 tonnes of chocolate per year -- which completed in June.

Germany's July-September grindings jumped 36 percent compared with the same period in 2010.

"In the past few years we have seen a series of takeovers of German grinders by multinationals like Cargill, ADM and Delphi," a German trader said.

"All the plants that were recently taken over seem to be running at much higher levels than in previous years."

Dealers also noted that Germany is well placed for winning export business of semi-finished cocoa products to chocolate manufacturers in rapidly growing chocolate consumers Eastern Europe and Russia.

POWDER DEMAND

When cocoa beans are processed they make equal amounts of powder and butter. Butter is what makes chocolate melt in the mouth, while powder is used for flavour in foods including cakes, biscuits, ice cream and cereal.

Traditionally, butter has been the higher value product and the driver behind grindings growth, but recently this has changed.

The highest growth in cocoa demand is coming from emerging markets including Asia, where demand is focused on powder-based products, which has helped push up powder prices to trade at a premium to butter.

"They love chocolate in Asia. They are beginning to consume chocolate based products in mass quantities. Products like chocolate cereal, chocolate drinks, and chocolate bakery items are flying off the shelves," said Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Financial Advisors.

As GDP growth in emerging markets is expected to outpace that in developed markets, strong powder demand could accelerate grindings growth.

"Global 2011/12 grindings could be between 2 and 4 percent, partly because the macro outlook isn't looking as strong. But then again, if all the growth in powder demand is in emerging markets and the emerging markets continue to grow then maybe it will surprise on the upside," a European commodity fund analyst said.

