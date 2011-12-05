LONDON Global miner Anglo American's (AAL.L) CEO Cynthia Carroll is under pressure to resolve a row with Chile's state copper giant Codelco swiftly or shareholders will demand changes at the top, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Anglo shocked Codelco and investors in November when it sold a 24.5 percent stake in its southern Chilean copper properties to Mitsubishi (8058.T), undermining an option Codelco had to buy a 49 percent stake.

The dispute over the coveted assets threatens to plunge the sides into a protracted legal battle.

The FT cited people familiar with the situation as saying that top shareholders are increasingly 'unhappy' over the uncertainty of the situation in Chile and have been pushing for a quick resolution in recent weeks.

Anglo American officials acknowledge the concern of some investors, but say the company is defending shareholder value by fighting Codelco's attempt to take over a large stake in a prized asset, the newspaper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach Anglo American for comment.

