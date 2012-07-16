Bio fuels and bio chemicals maker Codexis Inc (CDXS.O) said it was in talks with Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) that would allow Codexis to sell its Bio fuels enzymes to other companies outside Brazil.

Codexis currently has a partnership with Shell that expires in October and provided about half Codexis' 2011 revenues of $123.9 million (79.2 million pounds).

Codexis and Shell have been collaborating on developing cellosic ethanol through Shell's Raizan joint venture with Cosan (CSAN3.SA) in Brazil. Raizan owns about 16 percent of Codexis.

Codexis shares rose more than 11 percent in post-market trading to $4.31 per share.

(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York; editing by Andre Grenon)