China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO) Chairman Frank Gaoning Ning attends the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MANILA COFCO Chairman Ning Gaoning said on Tuesday commodities firm Glencore PLC was not planning to sell its stake in its agricultural assets.

"It's not really in the market. It's a rumour. They're not selling," Gaoning, the chairman of state-run commodities firm, told Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC meeting.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)