BRASILIA Coffee producers in Brazil, the world's top grower, will have the upper hand in trading their stocks in the long inter-harvest from October to May with a smaller 'off year' crop to sell and growing demand.

Global demand for the popular caffeine drink has continued to grow despite the economic storms of the past few years while supply growth lagged, as Brazil's trees take time to respond to improved use of inputs and husbandry.

Local brokerages say closing deals between producers and importers for coffee is getting tougher with volatile futures prices causing producers to hold out in hope of a better deal.

Brazil coffee will remain "expensive because producers are very much in the driver's seat. They are selling very little and are very disciplined and demand is big. It's a producers' market," said trader John Wolthers at exporter Comexim.

He said discounts for medium to good Swedish arabicas, were currently at $0.22 to $0.25 per lb versus the New York 'C' contract. That compares with discounts as wide as US$0.35 to US$0.38 cents in 2010 when supplies where more comfortable.

Tightening the screws further this year is the forecast 5 percent rise in coffee consumption in Brazil, already a huge market and one set to knock the United States off the top spot as early as 2012 if that pace of growth keeps up.

Brazil is demanding more quality as well as quantity, stepping up its presence in the market for good natural and wet processed mild coffees to pop into now popular home espresso machines, precisely the grades importers want most.

Local commodities consultancy RC Consultores expects Brazilian stocks to be run down by the end of the season which runs from July 2011 to end-June 2012, to the same level they stood at when the season began - just under 4 million bags.

Working with the USDA's comparatively high production estimate of 49.2 million bags, RC estimates that quantity will be entirely swallowed up between 29 million bags in exports and 20.1 million bags in local consumption.

A middle-of-the-road scenario based on exporter estimates of 46-48 million bags would leave the market even tighter.

Guilherme Braga, head of Brazil's Council of Green Coffee Exporters (Cecafe), said he believed the tight supply outlook, eased somewhat by higher stocks in importing centers this year, would keep the market supported through the inter-harvest.

"It doesn't mean prices will explode or fall. This situation should keep prices firm," he said.

By May 2011, the most recent month for which data is available, coffee stocks at European ports were up 23 percent from a year earlier at 10.33 million bags.

Coffee futures have been climbing fairly steadily for the last fortnight and hit a 2-1/2 month high on Thursday at $2.7550 per lb, their highest level since mid May, in response to chart-based and speculative buying on top of fundamentals.

A LOT OF COFFEE IN BRAZIL?

Producers tend to stay out of the market when prices are rising in the hope the trend will continue, exactly what they've done in the last 2-1/2 weeks during which prices have climbed 18 percent. Conversely they often rush to sell at the first sign the market is falling.

Good cups and fine cups are trading at up to 500 and 515 reais ($311-$320) per 60-kg bag respectively, having fallen from a heady peak of close to 600 reais for fine cups prior to the start of the harvest.

More expensive grades, especially semi-washed and even scarcer washed beans grew scarce in the months prior to this year's harvest and growers that had them bargained hard.

Luckily, Brazil's 2011/12 crop, now almost harvested, has been one of its best ever for quality, helped by even ripening and dry harvesting, helping maximize the proportion of the crop that will be of an exportable grade.

Sergio Carvalhaes, partner at the Carvalhaes brokerage in the port town of Santos, the biggest for coffee, said this year's smaller harvest could result in even more retention and quibbling over price than last year.

Global economic conditions could put a lid on price rises however, but they were for now more likely in his view to support a continued upward trend.

"If this (economic) crisis doesn't get worse, it is almost certain coffee will keep rising," he said, adding he did not expect major economic turmoil. "There won't be any banks breaking like in 2008."

(Editing by Raymond Colitt and David Gregorio)