LONDON Key investors of Cognetas have rejected a proposal by Charterhouse Capital Partners CHCAP.UL to take over a portfolio of seven companies, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Patrick Eisenchteter, managing partner of Cognetas, told the newspaper in an interview that the investor advisory board, which is made up of eight key investors, had assessed a third-party offer and rejected it.

The UK private equity group had proposed buying out the Cognetas portfolio at a 20 percent discount. The portfolio was set up in 2005 with 1.25 billion euros (£1.09 billion) in investor commitments, according to the FT.

The portfolio includes Morrison Utility Services, a UK infrastructure maintenance provider for utility groups; Tokheim, a French maker of fuel dispensing equipment; and Arcaplanet, an Italian pet food retailer.

This year, Cognetas sold three of its four remaining German portfolio companies. Those sold were Oase, a maker of equipment for garden ponds; Commarco, an advertising agency; and KSM Castings, a car parts supplier.

The rejection came as investors were told last week about management's plan to reorganise Cognetas by winding down the London office by the end of the year and maximising the value of the remaining portfolio, according to the article.

