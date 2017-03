BOGOTA Sixteen members of Colombia's Cabinet presented their resignations to President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday to pave the way for changes he may want to make after a protest in the farming sector turned violent last week.

The Cabinet also offered its full support to Santos, according to a statement read by the president's secretary general, Aurelio Iragorri. The resignation is a matter of protocol before a Cabinet shuffle.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Peter Cooney)