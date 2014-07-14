BOGOTA Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos will retain Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas in his second four-year term in office, which begins next month, a Finance Ministry statement said on Monday.Colombia's economy has grown increasingly attractive to foreign investors with growth remaining above 4 percent since 2010 combined with low inflation. Commodities are a key part of its output, including crude oil, coal and coffee. Cardenas, who earned a doctorate in economics at the University of California, Berkeley, has been finance minister since September 2012 after a stint as Mines and Energy minister.