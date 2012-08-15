Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
BOGOTA A Colombian court has postponed a decision on the legality of a 28-day strike at the La Jagua coal mine of Glencore International Plc's (GLEN.L) Prodeco unit until August 27, Ricardo Machado of the Sintraminergetica union told Reuters.
(Reporting by Jack Kimball; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said a failure to complete a merger with the London Stock Exchange would weaken Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt, which has become less competitive in recent years.