Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
BOGOTA Seventeen Colombian soldiers died when their Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed in a central mountainous area of the Andean country, the army said on Monday.
The accident in the Caldas province, some 180 km (112 miles) from the Bogota capital, occurred on Sunday when the helicopter was travelling from the jungle province of Choco to the Tolemaida military base, the army said.
"The first hypothesis suggests the accident could be related to bad weather in the area," it said in a statement.
Last August, 16 police officers died after a mechanical failure caused their U.S.-made UH-60 Black Hawk to crash during an anti-drug operation in Colombia's northeast.
SEOUL U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said he would sound out ally South Korea on efforts to address North Korea's nuclear and missile programs as he arrived in Seoul on Thursday, including plans to deploy a U.S. missile defence system there.
PARIS Sixty-nine percent of people in France want Francois Fillon to drop his bid to become the country's president, in light of a "fake job" allegation that has hit his campaign, according to a poll published on Thursday.