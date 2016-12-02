Bolivia’s President Evo Morales attends a meeting of the emergency committee after Bolivia's government declared state of emergency due to drought, in La Paz, Bolivia November 23, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ Bolivia will take drastic measures to determine who was responsible for this week's plane crash that virtually wiped out Brazil's Chapecoense football team, President Evo Morales told reporters on Friday.

The disaster on Monday night killed 71 people and shocked football fans the world over. The LAMIA Bolivia BAe146 airliner apparently ran out of fuel, lost electrical power and was preparing for an emergency landing as it crashed in Colombia.

"Drastic measures will be taken" to determine what went wrong, Morales told a news conference.

Bolivian authorities said on Thursday that they were suspending LAMIA's operating license and replacing the management of the nation's aviation authority to ensure a transparent investigation. It said neither decision implied wrongdoing.

Two black boxes from the crash site on a muddy hillside in wooded highlands near the Medellin suburb of La Union will be sent this week for examination by experts in Britain, where the jet was manufactured, officials said.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)