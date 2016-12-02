Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
SAO PAULO One of the three surviving soccer players pulled from the wreckage of the Colombian air crash that killed 71 people this week is doing well after leg surgery and will play again, his father said.
"My son is getting better all the time," Helam Marinho Zampier, father of Chapecoense player Helio Neto, wrote in a Facebook post late on Thursday night.
"He has just had surgery on his leg, and doctors affirm he will play football again," the post said.
Neto, a 31-year old central defender, was one of just six survivors of the crash, which took place as the plane approached Medellin airport on Monday night.
The Chapecoense team was heading to Colombia to take on local club Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final.
Two other players survived, but neither is expected to play again.
The news comes ahead of weekend soccer games that will be marked by the tragedy.
Many clubs have already held a silent tribute, and fans, clubs and players the world over have shown their solidarity with the small team from southern Brazil.
Among those scheduled to attend the funerals in Brazil this weekend is Gianno Infantino, president of world soccer governing body FIFA, which has called for a minute's silence at all games this weekend.
"All players around the world are also asked to wear black armbands in memory of the tragic loss of life," FIFA added.
(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.