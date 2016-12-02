Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
BRASILIA Brazil's President Michel Temer will travel on Saturday morning to the stricken town of Chapecó for a collective wake in the soccer stadium for the players and club members killed in the air disaster in Colombia, a spokesman said on Friday.
The Brazilian Air Force said three Hercules C-130 transport planes were ready to fly from Manaus to Medellin in Colombia to pick up the coffins that are scheduled to arrive in Chapecó at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning for the wake and funeral services.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.