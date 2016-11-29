Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey
PRETORIA Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday.
BOGOTA It is "undeniable" the death toll from a Colombian plane crash late on Monday will be high, a civil aviation official said, but it is still too early to give a count of those killed.
An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense and journalists covering their match, crashed in central Colombia late on Monday en route to Medellin.
Six people have so far been rescued, Alfredo Bocanegra, the head of the civil aviation authority said. Rescue operations were being complicated by heavy rains in the crash area.
(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Alison Williams)
ROME Italy's three biggest parties are pushing for a national election this year, nine months ahead of schedule, but simulations published on Friday show no clear winner would emerge if the current voting system is used.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said.