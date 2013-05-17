Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during the inauguration of the 26th International Book Fair in Bogota April 17, 2013. REUTERS/John Vizcaino

BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos hinted on Friday that he would seek re-election next year to ensure continuity of his policies, though he did not explicitly announce his candidacy.

Santos told reporters that he would make a formal announcement by the November deadline.

"I want clearly and firmly to see that the government's policies continue after August 7, 2014," said Santos, referring to the date a new administration would take office.

"I want the peace policy re-elected, I want the housing policy re-elected, those that have reduced poverty - re-elected."

Santos also announced that Housing Minister German Vargas Lleras, who led a program to give 100,000 free homes to the poor, has resigned from the Cabinet and will run a foundation that helped Santos win the 2010 presidential election.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Eric Beech)