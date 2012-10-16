BOGOTA/OSLO Colombia and Marxist rebels will start peace talks on Wednesday as planned after logistical hiccups delayed their departure, Colombia's government said.

After nearly five decades, President Juan Manuel Santos, under criticism for a perceived deterioration in security, has launched the latest attempt to negotiate a deal with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

Santos' office said the rebels and the government continued to hold meetings despite the delays, but pushed back a scheduled press conference to Thursday from Wednesday.

"We reiterate compliance with the date for peace (talks) in Colombia of October 17, developing an agenda that will culminate on the 18th in the afternoon Oslo time with the public installation and press conference," the statement said.

The two sides agreed in August to begin negotiations in Oslo in the first two weeks of October before moving to Cuba for the substantive part of their talks, the latest attempt after several failed peace negotiations since the 1980s.

It was not immediately clear whether the FARC or government delegations had left for Oslo. The parties were expected to arrive at the weekend for preliminary meetings, but their departures were delayed by heavy rains in Colombia and other problems.

FARC leaders have said there were delays in lifting warrants for some FARC delegates, and Colombian news reports have indicated a conflict about the composition of the FARC delegation, particularly the inclusion of Dutch national Tanja Nijmeijer.

A spokesman for Interpol said Colombia had asked for the lifting of so-called "red notices," much like warrants, on several FARC members.

But Bogota only controls its own notices, and there is a notice filed by the United States for Nijmeijer, alias Alexandra, which has not been lifted, the spokesman said.

In a statement published on Monday, the FARC insisted it had the right to select team members and said Nijmeijer would be part of the delegation. But it was not clear if she would travel to Oslo or would only take part in the Cuban leg of talks.

A 10-year military offensive has dramatically weakened the FARC but has been unable to end the conflict, leaving President Juan Manuel Santos vulnerable ahead of elections in 2014.

Negotiations in Oslo are expected to focus on laying the groundwork for later discussions in Cuba, which would then focus mainly on land, drugs and political participation issues.

Norway and Cuba have agreed to act as guarantors at the talks while representatives from Venezuela and Chile would accompany the talks.

