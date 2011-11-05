BOGOTA Alfonso Cano, leader of Colombia's largest guerrilla group, rose to prominence as its chief ideologue and its face at peace talks.

With a $3.7 million bounty on his head, Cano, 63, was killed on Friday as part of a prolonged military campaign to crush his Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's longest-running insurgency.

Invariably pictured bespectacled and with a dark beard, the former anthropologist first came to prominence as the leader of the Communist Party's youth wing in Colombia.

Known also for expertise in history and political theory, he caught the eye of the FARC, which invited him to speak about Marxism at rebel hideouts.

Founded in 1964 as a communist-inspired peasant army, the FARC's aim is to narrow the chasm between rich and poor, a festering sore acknowledged by President Juan Manuel Santos, who says Colombia is Latin America's most unequal nation.

Cano had led the FARC since the 2008 death of the drug-funded group's founder and chieftain Manuel "Sureshot" Marulanda.

Since Cano's takeover, he has faced a relentless drive to wipe out the FARC leadership overseen in recent years by Santos, first as defence minister and then as president.

MIDDLE-CLASS UPBRINGING

The son of an agronomist and schoolteacher, Cano was born Guillermo Leon Saenz in Bogota into a middle-class home.

He entered the National University in 1968, a watershed year for student protests worldwide.

While studying anthropology, Cano became steeped in history and political theory, including Marxism -- drawing invitations from the FARC to lecture its members.

He became the chief of the Communist Party's youth wing.

Arrested in 1981, he was imprisoned for 18 months but freed by the peace-seeking government of Belisario Betancur.

Cano turned down an invitation to go into exile in Moscow.

Instead, he joined the FARC and quickly rose in the ranks after winning the respect of Jacobo Arenas, the FARC leader who preached Marxism in widespread workshops directed mainly at peasants and the working class.

Cano became a member of the FARC's secretariat and led rebel delegations in peace talks with the government in Caracas in 1991 and Tlaxcala, Mexico 1992.

Colombian authorities accused of him of crimes including killings, massacres, extortion and kidnappings.

The U.S. State Department said it holds him responsible for the manufacture and export of cocaine to the United States.

