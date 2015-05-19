A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide is seen in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian National Police. REUTERS/Colombian National Police/Handout via Reuters

A general view of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department after a landslide is seen in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian Air Force. REUTERS/Colombian Air Force/Handout via Reuters

A street of the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department is seen covered in mud and debris after a landslide in this May 18, 2015 handout image provided by Colombian Air Force. REUTERS/Colombian Air Force/Handout via Reuters

Residents stand in front destroyed homes along a street covered in mud and debris in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano

Residents remove mud and debris as they search for bodies after a landslide in the municipality of Salgar, in Antioquia department May 18, 2015. REUTERS/El Colombiano

Residents stand in front of their damaged house, after a landslide close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

A resident stands in front a destroyed house, after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Residents cross over an improvised bridge after a landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes close to the municipality of Salgar in Antioquia department, Colombia May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

BOGOTA A landslide sent mud and water crashing onto homes in a town in Colombia's northwest mountains on Monday, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens, officials said.

"The earth slid into the course of the La Liboriana ravine, then the dammed water caused an avalanche which destroyed everything in its path" in Salgar in Antioquia department, regional police commander Jose Angel Mendoza said in an interview.

The national disaster unit said in a statement that 52 people were killed and 37 others had been treated for injuries. Rescue teams, including search dogs, continue working in the area looking for an unknown number of missing people.

Photographs released by the country's air force and television news footage showed homes and streets covered in mud and debris in the town in a mountainous area close to the Colombian Andes.

Residents were shown digging through rubble with sticks and their hands, looking for survivors.

"We don't know how many people are missing," said President Juan Manuel Santos, who flew over the affected area to survey the damage and met with local authorities.

Santos declared a public emergency, freeing up relief funds for victims.

"People that you knew, children, young people, whole families lost their homes. We're on alert because there are fears there could be another landslide," resident Maria Gutierrez told local media.

"It almost gave me a heartache. We saw big waves and people and pigs going down in the water."

Additional but less intense rain is expected over the next two to three days, meteorology officials said.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Luis Jaime Acosta; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Richard Chang)