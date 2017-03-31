FARC members eat their last dinner before moving troops to Pueblo Nuevo, in a camp in Los Robles, Colombia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

Enover, the second commander of the front, works on his computer inside his makeshift tent in Los Robles, Colombia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

A FARC member walks by a truck carrying their belongings to the transitional zone of La Elvira, Colombia, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

FARC members build an auditorium in a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, Colombia, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

Evelio, a member of FARC, stands guard in a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, Colombia, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

FARC members carry mattresses to their tents in a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, Colombia, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

FARC members stand during a formation in a camp before moving to the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, at the Los Robles FARC camp, Colombia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

A member of FARC makes coffee in the morning in a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, Colombia, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

A FARC member participates in works to build facilities for a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo in the Cauca mountains, Colombia, February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

FARC members walk to get breakfast in a camp near the transitional zone of Pueblo Nuevo, Colombia, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

Karina gets her hair done by a friend in a camp while waiting for a truck to move to the transition zone of Pueblo Nuevo, at the Los Robles FARC camp, Colombia, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Federico Rios

MOUNTAINS OF CAUCA, Colombia Former fighters from Colombia's FARC rebel group are handing over thousands of weapons and other materials to international officials in special camps, as the group's six-month disarmament process continues.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) signed a peace agreement with the government late last year to put an end to their part in Latin America's longest-running armed conflict, which has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced millions.

Weapons handed over to the United Nations will be stored in secure containers until they can be turned into three memorial statues. The rebels are expected to turn in all arms by June, and some 8,000 are set to be registered by this weekend.

Members of the Jacobo Arenas rebel unit, which operated in mountains of Cauca province, were among 6,900 FARC fighters who left behind clandestine camps where they had lived for decades, crisscrossing the country on foot, by boat and by truck to get to 26 zones monitored by the United Nations.

The zones will be their homes for the foreseeable future as they complete judicial processes to determine whether they will serve special sentences for war crimes or receive amnesty. Ex-fighters will also reunite with long-lost families and make amends to victims.

Under the terms of the peace accord, the FARC, which began as a peasant uprising 52 years ago, is to form a political movement in the South American nation.

The FARC's leadership has raised concerns about conditions in some of the camps, including the lack of permanent toilets and facilities such as gyms they say were agreed in the accord.

Some FARC members have told local media they will not hand over their weapons until the camps are more habitable for fighters, who are well used to rough-and-tumble living conditions in poverty-stricken rural areas.

The government says it is working as quickly as possible to finish each camp, that the FARC is partly responsible for construction and that the facilities are far superior to the tarp and bamboo lean-tos traditionally used by the rebels.

Local media reported on Friday that some fighters may stay in camp areas after they demobilize to continue agricultural projects.

The accord has been heavily criticized for sparing rebels jail time. A first version was narrowly rejected in a referendum last year, before being modified and passed by Congress.

Authorities have said about 300 rebels are refusing to demobilize.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)