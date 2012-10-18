Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
HURDAL, Norway Colombia's Marxist FARC guerrillas are willing to discuss a ceasefire deal at any point during their peace talks with the government, negotiator Ricardo Tellez told a news conference on Thursday.
"I'm sure they need a few more dead, a few more mutilated," Tellez said. "We believe the country needs no more, at any point we are willing to consider this."
Government negotiators earlier said there would be no ceasefire until a comprehensive deal is reached.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle and Balazs Koranyi)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".