Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
OSLO There will be no ceasefire between Colombia's government and Marxist rebels until the sides reach a comprehensive peace agreement, Colombian government negotiators said on Thursday.
"There will be no halting of military operations, we will continue to carry out our military obligation," chief negotiator Humberto de la Calle told a news conference.
"We will not discuss private property or economic reform," he added, rejecting the FARC's calls for broader social discussions.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".