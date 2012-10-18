HURDAL, Norway Comprehensive economic and social reform in Colombia is necessary for Marxist rebels to agree to a peace deal, chief FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez told a news conference on Thursday.

"Peace does not mean arms go quiet," Marquez told a joint news conference with Colombian officials, their first attempt in a decade to negotiate a peace deal to their half century conflict. Peace was something far more, he said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)