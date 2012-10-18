Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
HURDAL, Norway Comprehensive economic and social reform in Colombia is necessary for Marxist rebels to agree to a peace deal, chief FARC negotiator Ivan Marquez told a news conference on Thursday.
"Peace does not mean arms go quiet," Marquez told a joint news conference with Colombian officials, their first attempt in a decade to negotiate a peace deal to their half century conflict. Peace was something far more, he said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party moved back in front of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an INSA poll for Bild newspaper published on Monday.
PARIS France's far-right National Front accused authorities of staging a media stunt on Monday to influence the presidential election after police searched its headquarters in an investigation into "fake jobs".