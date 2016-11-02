Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (C) sits with business leaders during a business meeting at Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. The President and his wife are on a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (C) sits with Greg Hands, Britain's Minister of State for Trade and Investment (L), and Maria Claudia Lacouture, Minister of Trade Industry and Tourism, during a business meeting at Buckingham Palace, in central London, Britain November 2, 2016. The President and his wife are on a state visit to Britain. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (R) and her husband Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (L), pose with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos (2R) and his wife Colombia's First Lady Maria Clemencia Rodriguez ahead of a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London November 1, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

LONDON Colombia is making "substantial progress" in getting its stalled peace deal with Marxist rebels back on track and hopes to have a deal very soon, the country's President Juan Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.

Colombia is scrambling to save a hard-won peace deal after voters last month narrowly rejected a deal as too lenient on the rebels, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), in a shock result that plunged the situation into uncertainty.

"We have been making substantial progress. In the very, very near future we will have this agreement and I have the power to implement the agreement," said Santos, who is on a state visit to Britain.

There has been some vehement opposition - led by hardline former President Alvaro Uribe - to major planks of the previous deal, including guaranteed congressional seats for the FARC and immunity from traditional jail sentences for leaders.

A renegotiation seems to depend on whether the FARC would accept tougher conditions, maybe combined with a softening of Uribe's demands. After years of refusing to meet negotiators, Uribe has now said he is willing to seek a joint solution.

Santos predicted significant economic benefits from a peace deal, which would ease decades of unrest in Colombia.

It would boost economic growth by one-half to 1 percent annually, he said, adding: "Other people say it could be more like 2 percent."

(Additional reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)