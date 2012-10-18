Here is a look at the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, as peace talks between the Colombian government and the group began in Norway in an effort to end nearly 50 years of conflict: [ID:nL5E8LIK88]

* Listed as a terrorist organization by U.S. and European officials, the group was set up in 1964 by Pedro Antonio Marin, alias Manuel Marulanda, as an armed wing of the Colombian Communist Party fighting to reduce the gulf that still divides rich and poor in the South American country.

* The FARC was once a powerful force with more than 17,000 fighters capable of planting bombs in cities and kidnapping almost at will. It controlled large parts of the country.

* Former President Alvaro Uribe's U.S.-backed security drive weakened the rebels substantially, sending them back into remote hide-outs. The rebels now number about 8,000 fighters. Current President Juan Manuel Santos rejected a proposal last month by the rebels for a bilateral ceasefire during the talks.

* The FARC remains a force in some rural areas, mainly in southern jungles where the rebels have held hostages in secret camps for as long as a decade. The FARC has used Colombia's cocaine trade to fund its operations. The conflict has been reduced in many regions to turf battles over cocaine-producing land involving the FARC, outlawed paramilitaries and other drug smuggling gangs.

* The FARC has lost many of its chiefs including, in 2008, its top commander and founder, Manuel "Sureshot" Marulanda, who died of a heart attack. Second-in-command Raul Reyes was killed in a bombing raid on his camp inside Ecuador the same year. In September 2010, a top rebel military commander, Mono Jojoy, was killed. In 2011, Colombian forces killed FARC chief Alfonso Cano in a raid.

