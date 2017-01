BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos accepted the "no" result on Sunday in a plebiscite on a peace accord between his government and the Marxist FARC rebels, but said a ceasefire would continue.

Santos, who has staked his legacy on achieving peace, said he would meet with all political parties on Monday to find a way forward for the peace process. The vote will not affect Colombia's stability, Santos said.

(Reporting by Helen Murphy; Editing by Peter Cooney)